In short
Dr Monica Musenero, the Minister for Science and Innovations who is also a member of the national COVID-19 task force, asked all institutions to abide by the President’s guidelines. According to Dr Musenero, the learners were given adequate time to get vaccinated. She insisted that vaccines are accessible in many centres across the country.
Gov't Warns Tertiary Institutions Against Admitting Unvaccinated Students2 Nov 2021, 19:38 Comments 84 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Media Breaking news
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.