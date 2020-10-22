In short
Cecilia Ogwal, the Dokolo Woman Member of parliament, said people have previously donated generously towards government programs. She wondered why the government chose to only exempt taxes for those who donated towards Covid-19 and leave out others.
Gov’t Withdraws Bill Seeking to Provide Relief to COVID-19 Donors Top story22 Oct 2020, 08:31 Comments 211 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
