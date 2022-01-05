In short
The cancellation of the directive comes barely a week after it was announced by President Yoweri Museveni, as a condition for reopening the economy and allowing public service vehicles to load their full capacity.
Gov't Withdraws Vaccination Card Requirement for Passengers5 Jan 2022, 18:18 Comments 151 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Health Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: govt on vaccination of passengers
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.