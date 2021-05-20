In short
More than 300 people have not been compensated for resettlement six years ago after they were evicted to pave way for the construction of the dam.
Gov't Yet to Compensate 300 Karuma Dam Affected Persons
20 May 2021
The affected persons with the Counsel representative on Tuesday at Masindi High Court-Photo By Simon Wokorach
Tagged with: Affected Persons compensation livelihoods resettlement
