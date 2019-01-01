Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Gov't Yet to Compensate Family of Murdered Police Officer

1 Jan 2019, 10:41 Comments 126 Views Crime Feature
President Museveni, listens to Ms Violet Nabankema, a sister to the late SSP Denis Ssebugwawo who was murdered in Bukomansimbi, the family waits for his Support in Vain file photo

President Museveni, listens to Ms Violet Nabankema, a sister to the late SSP Denis Ssebugwawo who was murdered in Bukomansimbi, the family waits for his Support in Vain

In short
On Monday, the late Ssebugwawos family held a memorial mass at his home in Kisojjo village in Kibinge Sub County, Bukomansimbi district. They accused President Museveni and the Uganda Police Force for making empty promises.

 

