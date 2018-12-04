In short
Government is yet to come up with guidelines to regulate the Innovation Fund created during the financial year 2017/2018 with an allocation of Shillings 43 billion.
Gov't Yet to Issue Guidelines to Regulate Innovation Fund
4 Dec 2018
Kampala, Uganda
Fred Bwino Kyakulaga, the Chairperson of Parliament’s Science, Technology and Innovation committee with the Vice Chairperson Ronnie Mutebi. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
