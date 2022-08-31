In short
The OHCHR Country Representative Richard Kotchani noted that since 2016 when the Human Rights Recommendations Database was launched various gaps have been observed as regards the submission of reports.
Gov't Yet to Submit Regular Human Rights Reports
Ambassador Eunice Kigenyi interacting with OHCHR Country Representative Robert Kotchani. Courtsey Photo
