The self-study materials program championed by the National Curriculum Development Centre-NCDC has failed to yield results as many of the districts have reported receiving just a handful of materials. Wakiso district which has the highest number of learners in both secondary and primary Schools, received 24,964. Primary schools in the area are estimated to have over 400,000 pupils and secondary schools have a population of 120,000 students.
Govt's Education Response Plan is Counter Productive
14 May 2020
In short
