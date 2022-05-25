Kimbowa Ivan
18:02

Gov't's Plan to Re-settle Displaced People Around Lake Kyoga Yet to Kick off

25 May 2022, 18:01 Comments 81 Views Kayunga, Uganda Lifestyle Business and finance Environment Editorial
Kyedikyo camp where majority of residents displaced by floods round Lake Kyoga stay.

Kyedikyo camp where majority of residents displaced by floods round Lake Kyoga stay.

In short
In September last year, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja instructed Kayunga district local government to work closely with her office to conduct a valuation of the land hosting the affected households so as to purchase it.

 

Tagged with: Government’s Plan to Re-settle Displaced People Around Lake Kyoga Hangs in Balance
Mentioned: Kyedikyo Camp OPM

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.