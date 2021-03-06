Grain Council Tasks Gov’t to Streamline Maize Trade

In short
Chris Kaijuka, the Chairperson of Grain Council of Uganda, says that 90 percent of Uganda’s maize going to Kenya is exported informally, something he describes as unfortunate.
A farmer dries her maize harvest in Manwoko village, Labongo Amida Subcounty in Kitgum District. Photo By Julius Ocungi
