Grain Market Registers Lower Prices

The Grain Council of Uganda says maize grain prices have dropped to between Uganda Shillings 600 and 650 per kilogramme in Kampala. Hajji Badru Kaweesa, the Kisenyi Millers Association chairman, attributes the drop to the start of the new harvest season in maize growing areas.
Grain Market Registers Lower Prices17 Feb 2018, 10:40 Comments 104 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Analysis
