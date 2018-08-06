Scarcityof Gravel Hinders Road Maintenance in Kabarole

In short
Jackie Kabasinguzi, a resident of Rwihamba says the Rwaihamba-Isunga road becomes so dusty especially during the dry season and is almost impassable during the rainy season because of mud and potholes.
Scarcityof Gravel Hinders Road Maintenance in Kabarole6 Aug 2018, 10:53 Comments 193 Views Kabarole, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
An example of a feeder road in Karambi sub-county that needs gravel for maintenance. Login to license this image from 1$.
