Gravity Shooting File Sent to State Attorney

In short
The Luga-flow artist was shot on February 20, at LK Pump Fuel station in Bukuya Town council in Kassanda District following a misunderstanding between a security guard and the artists crew. It is said that the crew had temporarily parked their car at the fuel station as they waited for their guide to the venue where the artist was slated to perform that night.
Gravity Shooting File Sent to State Attorney2 Mar 2019, 14:05 Comments 127 Views Crime Misc Report
Luga-flow rapper Gilson Wabuyu alias Gravity Omutujju Login to license this image from 1$.
