Great Lakes Countries Wants Action On Illicit Natural Resources Exploitation

In short
Africa’s Great Lakes region has, for decades, been affected by conflict and political instability. Evidence confirms that the illicit exploitation and trade of natural resources remain one of the main causes of this instability.
Great Lakes Countries Wants Action On Illicit Natural Resources Exploitation2 Sep 2021, 18:02 Comments 195 Views Politics Business and finance Parliament Analysis
In short
Tagged with: Illicit wildlife trafficking Terrorism certification for conflict minerals in great lakes region illicit financial flows
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.