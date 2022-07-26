Ezekiel Ssekweyama
10:57

Masaka District Gets Regional Communications Hub

26 Jul 2022, 10:48 Comments 167 Views Masaka, Uganda Science and technology Local government Updates

In short
The regional communication center which is stationed at the Central Police Station in Masaka city, has interlinked government service units in the districts of Lwengo, Masaka, Kyotera, and Kalungu, in addition to Mutukula One Stop Border Post-OSBP at Uganda’s border with Tanzania.

 

Tagged with: Doctor Hatwib Mugasa, the Executive Director at NITA-U Integrated Communication Hub national information and technology authority uganda-nita-u regional communications infrastructure hub for greater Masaka
Mentioned: National Information Technology Authority-Uganda (NITA-U)

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.