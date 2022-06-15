In short
Led by Peter Ssenkungu the NRM Chairperson for Masaka district and Coordinator for the Buganda region, the leaders have slammed the government for what they say is a direct indictment over its the failure to take strategic measures to address the high prices of fuel which have been rising since March and consequently affecting costs of other commodities.
Greater Masaka NRM Leaders Challenge Gov't on Fuel Subsidies15 Jun 2022, 08:15 Comments 160 Views Masaka, Uganda Business and finance Politics Updates
In short
Mentioned: Buganda government
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.