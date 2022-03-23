Greater North MPs Threaten to Boycott Election of Speaker

In short
Denis Hamson Obua, the Ajuri County MP in Alebtong District who expressed interest to contest for the speakership race on the NRM party ticket says that the position of the Speaker was allocated based on the performance of the party in last year's general elections.
Greater North MPs Threaten to Boycott Election of Speaker23 Mar 2022, 07:13 Comments 285 Views Politics Parliament Health Updates
Gilbert Olanya, the Kilak South MP in Amuru District addressing media at Parliament. Credit URN Dominic Ochola
In short
Tagged with: Covid-19 Jacob Oulanyah Mathias Kasamba President Yoweri Museveni
Mentioned: Central Executive Committee – CEC East African Legislative Assembly – EALA National Resistance Movement – NRM Northern Uganda Parliamentary Groups
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.