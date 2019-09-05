Greed Breeding Corruption in Judiciary-Principal Judge

In short
Bamwine who was on Wednesday speaking at the burial of former Supreme Court Justice Alfred Karokora at his ancestral home in Ruharo ward, Kamukuzi division Mbarara Municipality revealed that the current generation of judicial officers has failed to prioritize service above self and instead resorted to living extravagant lives.
