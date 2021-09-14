Greek Government Delays Return of Archbishop Lwanga’s body

In short
“The Greek government couldn’t release the body before making their own investigations into what killed the Archbishop. Since the Archbishop is a diplomat of the Ugandan government, the Greeks have the responsibility for good bilateral relations to explain the cause of death of such a person in their country. And this, they couldn’t do without making proper post-mortem,” he said.
Greek Government Delays Return of Archbishop Lwanga’s body14 Sep 2021, 13:23 Comments 174 Views Religion Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.