Grounded Vehicles Paralyze Service Delivery in Napak

17 Oct 2019, 17:56 Comments 119 Views Napak, Uganda Crime Local government Analysis
Napak vehicle involved in an accident recently.

In short
The District Police Commander, Michael Ongica blames the district drivers for crashing the vehicles. He says that some drivers drive under the influence of Alcohol.

 

