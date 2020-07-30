Kukunda Judith
18:27

Group Seeks Compensation for Land Housing UN Mission Base in Juba

30 Jul 2020, 18:10 Comments 109 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
The East African Court of Justice Kampala Registry where the case is filed.

The East African Court of Justice Kampala Registry where the case is filed.

In short
The UN mission used the land for the relocation of the Internally Displaced Persons from Tongping Site, in Juba which was flooding as a result of heavy rains during the time and was overcrowded at the same time as more nationals sought shelter in UN Protection of Civilian Sites.

 

Tagged with: UN Base United Nations

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.