Groups Helped Female Farmers in Northern Uganda Increase Tractor Useage-Study

The study, published on Tuesday, found that when women were organized in village groups and Savings and Credit Cooperative Organizations-Saccos, they overcame some of the limitations that were stopping them from using tractors in their farming, including the issue of small acreages.
Groups Helped Female Farmers in Northern Uganda Increase Tractor Useage-Study14 Jan 2020, 16:51 Comments 157 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
