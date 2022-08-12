Guard Held for Shooting Suspected Mentally Impaired Man Dead

In short
The deceased has been identified as Daniel Agama, a mentally impaired resident of Nakamini village, in Namalemba sub-county, Bugweri district. The suspect, whose particulars have been concealed for the purposes of aiding investigations, was guarding Naigombwa Seed Secondary School at the time of the incident.
Guard Held for Shooting Suspected Mentally Impaired Man Dead12 Aug 2022, 13:56 Comments 93 Views Bugweri, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Mentioned: Bugweri Daniel Agama
