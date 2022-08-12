Wambuzi Reacheal
Guard Held for Shooting Suspected Mentally Impaired Man Dead

12 Aug 2022, 13:56 Comments 93 Views Bugweri, Uganda Crime Report

The deceased has been identified as Daniel Agama, a mentally impaired resident of Nakamini village, in Namalemba sub-county, Bugweri district. The suspect, whose particulars have been concealed for the purposes of aiding investigations, was guarding Naigombwa Seed Secondary School at the time of the incident.

 

