Gulu Archdiocese, Bukona Factory Team Up to Industrialize Cassava Growing in Northern Uganda

19 Apr 2021, 07:42 Comments 298 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Northern Breaking news
The dignitaries cutting cake after the launch. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

In short
His Grace John Baptist Odama, the Archbishop of Gulu, says that the partnership is a joint venture between the church, state and private partners to facilitate economic transformation and economic stability among farmers in war-torn Northern Uganda.

 

