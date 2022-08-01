Emmy Daniel Ojara
Gulu Archdiocese Gets 3 Priests, 8 Deacons

1 Aug 2022 Gulu, Uganda
One of the newly ordained priest, Anthony Diego Okello (L). Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

In short
Archbishop Odama says that the priests have been commissioned to teach in the name of Christ, share with humanity the word of God, meditate on the word of God, teach what they believe, teach nourishments to the people of God, and attract followers of God.

 

