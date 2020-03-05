In short
Fr Mathew Okun Lagoro, the chairperson organizing committee for the project launch told URN in an interview Thursday that a total of 10,000 farmers have been mobilized to grow cassava in Pader district.
Gulu Archdiocese Launch Commercial Cassava Growing in Northern Uganda
Cassava farm belonging to Kal A Watemo Gum Cassava growing group in Lungulu Subcounty Nwoya District. Photo By Julius Ocungi
