Peter Labeja
07:42

Gulu Archdiocese Organized Historic Celebrations – Namugongo Rector

5 Jun 2019, 07:41 Comments 198 Views Religion Tourism Northern Updates
Gulu Archdiocese Organized Historic Martyrs Day Celebration

Gulu Archdiocese Organized Historic Martyrs Day Celebration

In short
The Rector of Namugongo Catholic Martyrs’ Shrine, Rev. Vincent Lubega says this year’s celebration has been historic, something he had never witnessed since pilgrimage to the Shrine began more than five decades ago.

 

Tagged with: Gulu Celebrates Success of Namugongo Martyrs day celebration rector of Namugongo Martyrs Shrine
Mentioned: Gulu Archdiocese

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.