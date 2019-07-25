Gulu Boda-Boda Association Chairman Dismissed over Embezzlement

In short
Thomas Okot Oboma who is currently serving his second term in office as the Chairman of the Association is accused of embezzling 33.6 million shillings, and failing to account for 33 motorcycles donated to the association by Maj. Gen. Otema Awany, Hon. Catherine Lamwaka, and Hon. Alfred Okwonga respectively.
Gulu Boda-Boda Association Chairman Dismissed over Embezzlement25 Jul 2019, 23:20 Comments 108 Views Business and finance Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: Boda-Boda riders Hon. Alfred Okwonga Hon. Catherine Lamwaka, Maj. Gen. Otema Awany Palaro, Patiko, Unyama, Bungatira, Paicho, Awach and the four Divisions of Layibi, Laroo, Bardege and Pece.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.