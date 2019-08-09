In short
The club was in a seven days long National Championship Boxing Competition organised by Uganda Boxing Federation held in MTN Arena in Lugogo Kampala which ended on Thursday afternoon.
Gulu Boxing Club Stranded In Kampala Over UGX 300,0009 Aug 2019, 12:07 Comments 130 Views Gulu, Uganda Sport Misc Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Geoffrey Ocan Gulu Boxing Club Innocent Amoko Ketty Akello Ronald Okello Susan Anena Susan Laker denis mulindra head coach gulu boxing club gulu boxing club stranded in Kampala over UGX 300,000 uganda boxing federation
Mentioned: Gulu Boxing Club
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.