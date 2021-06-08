Gulu Business Community Send Buses to Save Students Trapped by Transport Hike in Kampala

In short
James Onono Ojok, the Assistant Public Relations Officer of Gulu University, says that they have offered two buses of 67-seater capacity to pick up students from Makerere University and those stranded at Namayiba Bus Terminal in Kampala.
Gulu Business Community Send Buses to Save Students Trapped by Transport Hike in Kampala8 Jun 2021, 19:57 Comments 90 Views Human rights Business and finance Health Updates
Passengers throng Namayiba Bus Terminal as ahead of Wednesday closure of public transport - Courtesy Photo
In short
Tagged with: Coronavirus Disease – COVID-19. lockdown
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.