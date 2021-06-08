Dominic Ochola
Gulu Business Community Send Buses to Save Students Trapped by Transport Hike in Kampala

Passengers throng Namayiba Bus Terminal as ahead of Wednesday closure of public transport - Courtesy Photo

In short
James Onono Ojok, the Assistant Public Relations Officer of Gulu University, says that they have offered two buses of 67-seater capacity to pick up students from Makerere University and those stranded at Namayiba Bus Terminal in Kampala.

 

