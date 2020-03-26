Gulu Businessman Arrested For Punching Police Officer Enforcing Presidential Directive

In short
Denis Obalim was picked up by heavily armed police officers from his shop along Ring Road on Tegwana Parish Pece Division next to Cereleno Market on Thursday morning on the orders of the Gulu District Police Commander, Emmanuel Mafundo.
Gulu Businessman Arrested For Punching Police Officer Enforcing Presidential Directive26 Mar 2020, 19:43 Comments 118 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Business and finance Security Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Gulu District Police Commander, Emmanuel Mafundo. Museveni suspends public transport businessman arrested for punching female police constable
Mentioned: Cereleno Market
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.