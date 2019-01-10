Gulu Celebrates Transfer of UPDF 4th Division Commander

The CDF Gen David Muhoozi (Front Row 2nd Left) With Col Bonny Bamweseki and Brigadier Emmanuel Kanyesigye (R) Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Ojara says Brigadier Kanyesigye played critical roles in eviction of Balaalo nomadic pastoralists and the fight against environmental destruction in the region after serving the region diligently at the height of the Lords Resistance Army LRA conflict.