In short
Alfred Okwonga, the Gulu City Mayor, says that they set the fees after holding consultations with the leadership of various Boda boda groups. He says that the riders will have an option of either paying weekly Shillings 1000, monthly Shillings 40,000 or annually Shillings 48,000.
Gulu City Approves UGX 48,000 Annual Fee for Boda –boda Riders
1 Jul 2021
