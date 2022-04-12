In short
Gulu City Mayor Alfred Okwonga, says the construction work is illegal since it contravenes the environmental act and threatens the environment. He says that they won’t allow it to proceed
Gulu City Authorities Stops Construction of Fuel Station On Wetland
A Grader operator demolishes iron sheets erected to fence off the area for construction of a filling station on a demarcated wetland in Gulu City on Monday.
