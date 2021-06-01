Emmy Daniel Ojara
16:30

Gulu City Boda Boda Motorcyclists Petition Security Over Brutality

1 Jun 2021, 16:29 Comments 132 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Health Northern Breaking news
impounded motorcycles

impounded motorcycles

In short
Under their umbrella body of Gulu Northern City Boda Boda Association with over 800 members, the cyclists accuse the security personnel of extorting money from them to bail their way out during curfew hours.

 

Tagged with: security brutality in uganda
Mentioned: Acholi Muslim District

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.