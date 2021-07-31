In short
Jimmy Oyoo, the Speaker of Pece –Laroo Division in Gulu City says the council agreed that the councilors would borrow and the Division would deduct 135,000 shillings from each councilor’s allowance of 280,000 shillings monthly for between 28 to 54 months.
Gulu City Councilors Accuse Town Clerk for Blocking their UGX 209m Loan31 Jul 2021, 10:31 Comments 100 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Politics Local government Report
Jimmy Oyoo, the Pece -Laroo Division Speaker speaking to journalists from the Division Headquarters -Photo by Jesse Johnson James
In short
Tagged with: Gilbert Oloya, the Pece –Laroo Division Town Clerk Gulu City Gulu City Councilors Accuse Town Clerk for Blocking their UGX 209m Loan Jimmy Oyoo, the Speaker of Pece –Laroo Division Pece –Laroo Division
Mentioned: Gulu City Pece –Laroo Division
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.