Gulu City Councilors Approve 12 Nominees to Board, Commission

The Gulu City mayor, Alfred Okwonga, who presented the names of the nominees, said that he carried out a thorough background check on the nominees and is confident that they will perform to the best of their abilities.
Gulu City Councilors Approve 12 Nominees to Board, Commission19 Aug 2021, 16:37 Comments 165 Views Gulu, Uganda Local government Politics Northern Updates
Gulu City Councilors vetting the names of the nominees for the boards and commission -Photo by Jesse Johnson James
