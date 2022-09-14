Julius Ocungi
Gulu City Gets Low-Cost Censors to Track Air Pollution

14 Sep 2022 Gulu, Uganda
One of the Air Monitoring devices being installed in Gulu City. Courtesy Photo

Fidel Wabinyai Raja, a data scientist at AirQo Project told Uganda Radio Network Tuesday that the devices will help in relaying real-time data on air quality in the city.

 

