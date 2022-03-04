Gulu City Leaders Petition President Museveni over Remittance of Local Revenue

In short
The petitioners want the President to intervene and direct the Finance Ministry to remit money to Gulu City Council to help facilitate service deliveries and operations as well as paying allowances of the councilors and payment of staff which has not been done for over seven months.
Gulu City Leaders Petition President Museveni over Remittance of Local Revenue4 Mar 2022, 13:42 Comments 81 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Business and finance Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Integrated Revenue Administration System (IRAS)
Mentioned: Gulu City
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.