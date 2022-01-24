Julius Ocungi
Gulu City Lobbying to Host East Africa Community Trade Fair

24 Jan 2022
One of the streets oin Gulu City.

In short
Gulu City Mayor Alfred Okwonga says they have begun engaging with various stakeholders within the city and neighbouring districts in Northern Uganda in early preparation as they lobby to host the event.

 

