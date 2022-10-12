Gulu City Mayor Tasks UNBS on Substandard Products

In short
Okwonga pointed out that there are numerous alcoholic and energy drinks, food such as cooking oil, honey, and fortified flour in the markets which he says are not certified by UNBS and do not bear the distinct quality mark.
Gulu City Mayor Tasks UNBS on Substandard Products12 Oct 2022, 18:46 Comments 172 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Health Northern Breaking news
Jonathan Richard Namakajjo (L) and Alfred Okwonga (R) at the UNBS Northern Regional Laboratory. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara
