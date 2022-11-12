Gulu City, NSSF Partner to Empower Women Fight Household Poverty

In short
Alfred Okwonga, the Gulu City Council Mayor said on Friday that the drive will identify, support, train, and equip them with knowledge as well as market their products nationally and export them too.
Gulu City, NSSF Partner to Empower Women Fight Household Poverty12 Nov 2022, 11:08 Comments 168 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Northern Breaking news
In short
Mentioned: National Social Security Fund (NSSF)
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.