Gulu City, NSSF Partner to Empower Women Fight Household Poverty

12 Nov 2022, 11:08 Comments 168 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Northern Breaking news
Sharon Okello of NUWEBIS (L) and Martin Kibwota of CWA Holy Rosary. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

Alfred Okwonga, the Gulu City Council Mayor said on Friday that the drive will identify, support, train, and equip them with knowledge as well as market their products nationally and export them too.

 

Tagged with: Sharon Nakwenja Okello, the Executive Director of NUWEBIS poverty in Acholi at 68%
