In short
According to Okwonga, the city authorities are making all possible moves to recover the ambulance to serve its intended purpose. “We have to recover the ambulance because it’s for the people. We want it be recovered and taken to health centers, there are many health centers that are lacking ambulance services,” Okwonga told Uganda Radio Network in an interview Monday.
Gulu City Officials, Former Mayor Feud Over Ambulance Gift Top story18 Jul 2022, 15:03 Comments 327 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Health Local government Updates
The Ambulance that has stired rift between Gulu City Council authorities and former Mayor George Labeja.
