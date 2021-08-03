In short
130 solar street lights have broken down for close to two years and have not been repaired posing fears among road users, especially during night hours.
Gulu City Residents Demand Repair of Non Functional Street Lights
Some of the broken non-functional solar street lights along Walter-Opwonya Road in Bardege-Layibi division. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara
