Gulu City Seeking Additional Land for Construction of Garbage Recycling Plant

23 Jul 2020, 10:54 Comments 184 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Environment Science and technology Updates
Garbage piled up at the current garbage site at Laroo, Gulu East Division. Photo by Michael Ojok

In short
Once completed next year, the plant shall be able to sort out plastic and organic waste and recycle them for various purposes including production of compost manure to sell to farmers in and around Gulu.

 

