Gulu City Seeks UGX 200 Billion For Operations

In short
Edward Kiwanuka, the City Town Clerk disclosed that part of the money will be used for the development of Gulu City master plan, expand, maintain and open new roads in 12 parishes annexed to the city from the neighbouring Omoro District.
Gulu City Seeks UGX 200 Billion For Operations24 Jul 2020, 12:30 Comments 102 Views Politics Business and finance Local government Report
One of the pedestrian crossings at the round about along Dr. Courty Lucille Road in Gulu Municiplaity- Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
Mentioned: Gulu City Omoro District.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.