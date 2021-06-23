Jesse Johnson James
Gulu City Starts Property Valuation to Boost Local Revenue

23 Jun 2021, 16:27 Comments 110 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Local government Northern Report
One of the streets in Gulu City

In short
Geoffrey Oyoo, the Gulu City Senior Finance Officer told URN in an interview that the valuation is aimed at recording all old and new properties in Gulu City to be taxed for next five years.

 

