Gulu City Starts Property Valuation to Boost Local Revenue

In short
Geoffrey Oyoo, the Gulu City Senior Finance Officer told URN in an interview that the valuation is aimed at recording all old and new properties in Gulu City to be taxed for next five years.
Gulu City Starts Property Valuation to Boost Local Revenue23 Jun 2021, 16:27 Comments 110 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Local government Northern Report
In short
