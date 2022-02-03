Gulu City Struggling to Clear UGX 3.8Bn Debt

In short
Alfred Okwonga, the Gulu City Lord Mayor says that the unpaid bills accumulated over the last five months following the failure by the Ministry of Finance to remit the City operation funds within the specified periods.
Gulu City Struggling to Clear UGX 3.8Bn Debt3 Feb 2022, 12:48 Comments 100 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Northern Breaking news
Tagged with: Gulu city in debts
Mentioned: Bank of Uganda
