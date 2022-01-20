Gulu City to Designate One-way Streets to Curb Traffic Mess

In short
Gulu City Mayor Alfred Okwonga says that the move will help to reorganize the streets of Gulu City which is currently congested by errant motorists who park in ungazetted spaces.
Gulu City to Designate One-way Streets to Curb Traffic Mess20 Jan 2022, 17:25 Comments 210 Views Gulu, Uganda Local government Business and finance Northern Updates
