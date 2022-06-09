In short
Close to 300 solar street lights installed within the city under the World Bank-funded Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructural Development program-USMID have been non-functional for nearly two years.
Gulu City To Start Repairing Non-Functional Street Lights
Some of the nonfunctional solar street lights installed along Walter Opwonya road in Bardege-Layibi Division in Gulu City.
Mentioned: Gulu City Council Gulu City Mayor Alfred Okwonga
